Desjardins Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.75.
In related news, Director Richard Dansereau acquired 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,977.35. Also, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$75,804.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
