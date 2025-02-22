Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.30% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 157.40 ($1.99) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.20. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 200.50 ($2.53). The company has a market capitalization of £323.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

