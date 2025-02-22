Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.30% from the company’s previous close.
Forterra Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FORT opened at GBX 157.40 ($1.99) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.20. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 200.50 ($2.53). The company has a market capitalization of £323.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.
About Forterra
Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.
