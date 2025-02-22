Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 95.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,925 ($36.96) to GBX 2,830 ($35.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978.75 ($25.00).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,100 ($26.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,864.48 ($23.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,765 ($34.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,066.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,111.60.

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

