Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCOR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 57,786 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 961,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.