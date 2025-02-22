Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHC stock opened at $2.48 on Friday.

DHC stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also

