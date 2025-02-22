Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 7,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 24,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.