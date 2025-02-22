DMC Global (BOOM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global Trading Down 1.9 %

DMC Global stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

