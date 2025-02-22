Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $8,990,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 137.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 140.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 15.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DCO stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $906.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

