Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.35. 117,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 97,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.