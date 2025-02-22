Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.35. 117,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 97,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF ( NYSEARCA:EVLN Free Report ) by 143.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

