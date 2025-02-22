Empowered Funds LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 11.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Roku stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,415.20. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,421 shares of company stock worth $9,660,786. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

