Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $48,527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,116,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $22,477,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 330,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after buying an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

