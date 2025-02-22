Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $107.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2,870.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 532.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

