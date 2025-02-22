Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Lowered to Peer Perform Rating by Wolfe Research

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

ENLT opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 336,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 425,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

