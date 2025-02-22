EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$119.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.
EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$130.00 price target on EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$117.20.
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
