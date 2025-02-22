Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:OR Q1 Earnings

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

TSE:OR opened at C$26.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$18.39 and a 52 week high of C$29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -88.33%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

