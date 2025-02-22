Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortis Q1 Earnings

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FTS opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 724.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

