Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STOK Q1 Earnings

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $441.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,913.39. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $78,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,615.38. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

