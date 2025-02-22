Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IDEX Q1 Earnings

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.96 on Thursday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

