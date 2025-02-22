Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lantheus Q1 Earnings

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.