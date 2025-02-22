Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LKQ Q3 Earnings

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $781,500. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LKQ by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

