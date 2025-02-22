Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $62.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

