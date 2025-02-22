Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after buying an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,258,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after buying an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $5,547,344.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $101.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

