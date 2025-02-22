FARO Technologies (FARO) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $91.40 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $177,378.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,601.20. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FARO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FARO Technologies from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

