FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Trading Down 6% – Time to Sell?

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.56. 1,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 12,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

FAT Brands Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

