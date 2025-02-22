Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter.

FLDR opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

