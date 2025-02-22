Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,041,000 after acquiring an additional 289,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,849,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,530,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 872,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $59.50 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

