Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.19. Approximately 236,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 876,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

