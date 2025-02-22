Financial Analysis: Astera Labs (ALAB) vs. Its Rivals

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Astera Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs -21.05% -10.40% -9.56% Astera Labs Competitors -484.18% -93.76% -12.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astera Labs and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $396.29 million -$83.42 million -49.55 Astera Labs Competitors $5.94 billion $592.21 million 16.76

Analyst Recommendations

Astera Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astera Labs. Astera Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Astera Labs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 1 11 1 3.00 Astera Labs Competitors 2509 10055 19692 702 2.56

Astera Labs presently has a consensus target price of $115.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.55%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 554.97%. Given Astera Labs’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astera Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Astera Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astera Labs beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

