First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,004 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,992.92. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

