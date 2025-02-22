First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $36.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

