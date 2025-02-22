Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.84, but opened at $103.82. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 1,132,245 shares traded.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $13,324,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

