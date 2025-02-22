Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

FLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 742,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

