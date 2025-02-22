Flux Power (FLUX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 160.99%. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flux Power stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

