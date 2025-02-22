FTAI Aviation Audit Committee Concludes Review, Expects Timely Form 10-K Filing

Get alerts:

On February 20, 2025, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (“FTAI” or the “Company”) released a public statement informing stakeholders that the Company’s Board of Directors’ Audit Committee has finalized an investigation, supported by independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, into claims put forth by certain short seller reports in January 2025. The Committee has definitively concluded that the allegations made against the Company lack validity. FTAI anticipates submitting its Form 10-K within the stipulated timeframe.

In a quote attributed to Paul R. Goodwin, Chair of the Audit Committee, it was expressed, “After rigorous scrutiny alongside our legal and accounting advisors, we have ascertained that the assertions mentioned in the short seller reports are baseless and lack substance. Upholding stringent corporate governance standards and ensuring transparent and punctual disclosure remain paramount to the Audit Committee and the Board in safeguarding the interests of FTAI shareholders.”

Additionally, the Company intends to disclose its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 post the Nasdaq market’s closure on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Management plans to hold a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time for interested parties. Those wishing to participate in the call can register via the provided link to receive the necessary dial-in details and unique pin for access.

FTAI Aviation, renowned for its ownership and maintenance of commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines, offers cost-effective solutions to its clientele through its distinctive product offerings like the Module Factory and specialized engine PMA manufacturing partnership. The company also engages in the leasing of jet aircraft, facilitating advantageous engine acquisitions. FTAI’s investment strategy targets aviation assets and aerospace products that provide robust cash flows with the potential for earnings advancement and asset appreciation.

The press release also included forward-looking statements in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the anticipated timing of the Annual Report Form 10-K filing. These forward-looking statements are formulated based on the Company’s present beliefs, available information, and historical performance, assuming no guarantee of future achievements. The Company advises stakeholders to consider the inherent risks and uncertainties that could potentially influence actual outcomes, as detailed in the Risk Factors section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year concluded on December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports.

Contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FTAI Aviation’s 8K filing here.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

