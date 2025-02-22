Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.10. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 175,691 shares traded.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 4.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,169 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.