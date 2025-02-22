FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $654.76 million, a PE ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 53,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $2,900,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 233.4% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,758,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,024 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,726,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile



Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

See Also

