FY2025 Earnings Estimate for IBM Issued By Zacks Research

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.37. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.27 and its 200-day moving average is $221.81. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

