FY2027 EPS Estimates for Broadcom Cut by Zacks Research

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Broadcom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.99. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

AVGO opened at $218.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.79. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,970,000 after acquiring an additional 183,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

