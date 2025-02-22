FY2027 EPS Estimates for Workday Increased by Zacks Research

Get Workday alerts:

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Workday in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will earn $4.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Workday stock opened at $256.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

