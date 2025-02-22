GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 313,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 131,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.15 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $4.48.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
