Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$30.50 to C$29.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.86.

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.39. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.83 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50. Insiders have bought 75,910 shares of company stock worth $1,786,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

