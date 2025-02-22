Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$29.50 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$30.50 to C$29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.86.

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.27 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.83 and a 52 week high of C$26.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,790.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 75,910 shares of company stock worth $1,786,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

