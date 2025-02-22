GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GTLB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.
In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $675,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $5,291,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,257 shares of company stock worth $44,710,867. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
