Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 79.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of GBCI opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $60.67.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
