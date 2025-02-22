Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 79.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

