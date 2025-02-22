Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $157.36, but opened at $141.35. Glaukos shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 991,896 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $498,700.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,024.65. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $2,792,151 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,270 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,235.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 755,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,609,000 after buying an additional 207,338 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Trading Down 19.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

