Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $64.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global-E Online traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.71. 2,070,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,417,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.
Get Our Latest Report on Global-E Online
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global-E Online Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -102.43, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.