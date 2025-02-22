Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $64.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global-E Online traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.71. 2,070,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,417,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Global-E Online

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -102.43, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.