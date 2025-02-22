Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $248.00 to $242.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant traded as low as $151.38 and last traded at $152.02, with a volume of 5368389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.17.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Globant by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,480,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,553,000 after buying an additional 88,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globant by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Globant by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,700,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,723,000 after purchasing an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,082,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

