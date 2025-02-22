Greenfield Savings Bank Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 88,289 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,820. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $408.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $385.58 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.