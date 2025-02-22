Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 347254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GDYN. Citigroup raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,979.08. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $171,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

