Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.6 %

AVAL opened at $3.06 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

