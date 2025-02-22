Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.6 %
AVAL opened at $3.06 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
